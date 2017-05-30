RHP Parker Bridwell was recalled from Salt Lake City and will make his major league debut Tuesday when he starts for the Angels against the Atlanta Braves. Bridwell spent most of is minor league career in the Orioles system before the Angels acquired him in a cash deal in April. He was 2-2 with a 1.26 ERA in seven minor league appearances in the Angels system before his recall. He fills a spot in the rotation vacated by RHP Alex Meyer, who was placed on the 10-day DL with back spasms.

CF Mike Trout will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after an MRI Monday confirmed he suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb.

RHP Cam Bedrosian, who has missed 35 games this season because of a groin strain, may soon rejoin the Angels bullpen. His throwing program has progressed rapidly in the last week-plus. "He's throwing very well," manager Mike Scioscia said. "His last assessment was great. I think he's ready to turn the corner. I can't say exactly when, but it should be soon."

LHP Tyler Skaggs (right oblique muscle strain) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was injured in late April. Skaggs is 1-1 with a 3.99 ERA in five starts this season.

OF Eric Young Jr. was recalled from Salt Lake City to take CF Mike Trout's spot on the roster. He started Monday's game against Atlanta in left field and had a single and two stolen bases. Young, 31, has eight years of major league experience, with a .246 career average and 145 steals while playing for the Rockies, Braves, Mets and Yankees. He has been playing well for the Bees, hitting .354 with a .419 on-base percentage, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 steals.