RHP Parker Bridwell got the victory in his first major league start Tuesday against the Braves. Bridwell, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, went six-plus innings and allowed three runs and six hits. Bridwell was 2-2 with a 3.31 with the Bees before his promotion. "The first thing that struck us all was his poise," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Bridwell. "He was not fazed by (Matt) Kemp's home run, he was a little upset with his location, but great poise. He was calm and showed good stuff." Bridwell pitched in two games out of the bullpen for Baltimore last year, and it helped stave off some of the jitters that he might have been feeling. "I kind of pride myself in not showing any emotion and going about my business pitch to pitch," Bridwell said. "If I can keep my poise it keeps my mind clear and helps me execute pitches."

INF Nolan Fontana was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Parker Bridwell, the Angels' starting pitcher Tuesday against the Braves. Fontana was up with the big club for only a week, getting into seven games (five starts) and hitting .056 (1-for-18), his one hit being a home run.

OF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Atlanta because of a strained muscle in his side. He hurt himself making a running catch in Monday's game and is listed as day-to-day. Maybin, provided he is healthy, is expected to get most of the starts in center field with CF Mike Trout on the disabled list.

RHP Jesse Chavez will start Wednesday against the Braves. He has been hit and miss this season, having had four starts in which he has given up two runs or fewer, but three starts in which he has allowed at least five runs. Chavez is coming off his worst start of the season, when he lasted a season-low 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs and eight hits in a loss to the Marlins. He has never started against the Braves in his career, but has four scoreless relief appearances, covering 5 2/3 innings.

OF Eric Young Jr. batted leadoff and started in center field Tuesday against the Braves. He was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to replace injured CF Mike Trout on the roster and has started his first two games since joining the club. He started Monday's game in left field. "He brings some energy," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He plays the game with passion. He was doing a great job down in Triple-A. He'll hopefully bring a little energy to our lineup." Young went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday.