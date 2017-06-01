RHP Daniel Wright was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Shane Robinson. Wright had been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 27. Wright was 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Angels this season. The club has 10 days to trade, release or place Wright on waivers. If he clears waivers, the Angels can assign him to Salt Lake.

RHP Parker Bridwell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday, one day after earning the victory in his first major league start. Bridwell went six-plus innings and allowed three runs and six hits.

OF Shane Robinson was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday and started the game against the Braves in center field. Robinson, who was hitting .289 with seven doubles, two triples, 25 RBIs and 27 runs for the Bees, gives the Angels a right-handed bat in the lineup with the club facing left-handers on back-to-back days. Left-handed hitting OF Ben Revere was on the bench and switch-hitting OF Eric Young Jr. started in left field. OF Cameron Maybin has missed the last two games with a sore muscle in his side.

CF Mike Trout had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Dr. Steve Shin performed the surgery at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles. For Trout, who injured his thumb with a head-first slide on a steal of second base Sunday in Miami, it is the first time in his career he has been placed on the disabled list. "We're going to count the days," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Trout's absence. The Angels are hoping that Trout can return sooner than the 6-8 week prognosis. He had the same procedure performed by the same doctor as SS Andrelton Simmons had last year, and Simmons was back in five weeks. Trout is hitting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs, 36 runs, 10 stolen bases, a .461 on-base percentage and a .742 slugging percentage.

RHP Alex Meyer will start Thursday against the Twins. Meyer has been on the disabled list with back spasms that were considered minor. Meyer is 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts for the Angels this season, but his start on May 14 against the Tigers helped those in the Angels organization keep the faith in their 6-foot-9 right-hander. In that game, he gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings to get the victory. The start for Meyer will be against the team that drafted him and traded him to the Angels, so he has never faced them before.

RHP Jesse Chavez got a no-decision in the Angels' 2-1 win over the Braves Wednesday, but it was one of Chavez's best games of the season. He gave up only a solo homer to Braves LF Matt Kemp in the second inning and wound up going seven innings. He allowed five hits, one walk and struck out four. Chavez made some adjustments between starts. "A little bit of tempo, little bit of staying back on the back side and not be too overly aggressive, which caused me to be a little bit in front and my arm was dragging. And a little bit of foot placement on the rubber was something I went back and looked at, that was leaving some balls over the middle of the plate. For me to miss spots like I did the last two starts up until today was really head scratching, because it's normally not me."

OF Eric Young Jr. went 2 for 2 with a home run and a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Braves, his home run breaking a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. It was his first home run in the majors since 2014. He was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to replace the injured Mike Trout on the roster, and has gone 5 for 11 in three games. He got emotional on the field during an interview immediately after the game. Young lost his one-day-old son in January after he was born three months premature. "Those are tears of joy," Young said. "I know I've shed plenty of tears this year, so it was a special moment not only for myself but for my family, to be able to smile and have a special moment."

3B Yunel Escobar was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Inland Empire. Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 15 because of a strained left hamstring. After a slow start this season, Escobar hit .357 (20 for 56) with three homers and 10 RBIs in the 13 games before his injury.