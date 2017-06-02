RHP Daniel Wright was designated for assignment. He pitched in four games when the Angels were looking for fresh arm early last month because of injuries.

RHP Parker Bridwell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He was an emergency recall because of injuries in the rotation and earned a win in his lone start, allowing six hits and three runs in six innings.

INF Nolan Fontana was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake after spending a week in Anaheim filling in at second base. He was 1-for-18 during his stay, his only hit a home run in his first major league at-bat.

RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) will make a rehab appearance Friday with the Angels' Inland Empire farm team and could be activated as early as next week. Huston Street was slated to be the Angels' closer in spring training, and Bedrosian took his place before suffering his own injury in his third appearance of 2017.

RHP Alex Meyer, who had been on the disabled list due to back spasms, was activated Thursday and made a strong start against the Twins. He allowed one run on five hits in six-plus innings. Meyer struck out four and walked two in a no-decision.

RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, vacating a spot on the roster for Alex Meyer, who started Thursday after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Morin, who has been on the DL this season as well, has a 6.48 ERA in six appearances.

LF Cameron Maybin was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 30) with a right oblique strain. His unavailability comes at a bad time, with Mike Trout going on the DL for 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery. Maybin had been flourishing in the leadoff spot, hitting .383 with 13 runs and eight extra-base hits in 11 games.

3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and returned to the starting lineup, hitting fourth behind Albert Pujols and going 2-for-4. Escobar was hitting .339 in 13 games before going on the DL. He has 13 multi-hit games in 2017, third on the team behind Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons.