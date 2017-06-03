RHP JC Ramirez gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings Friday against the Twins in an 11-5 loss. It was his shortest stint since he joined the rotation on April 14 in place of injured RHP Garrett Richards. He had pitched into the seventh inning in four consecutive starts before Friday. "JC didn't look like he had his edge early," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He was missing some counts, missing getting his breaking stuff into the game early. Got into some bad counts and those guys hit some balls hard early and gave up those three home runs. He just wasn't able to get into his game where he's going after guys and putting them away."

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Twins. He is coming off a poor performance in Miami against the Marlins in his last start. Shoemaker had pitched into the sixth inning in five consecutive starts, but against Miami lasted just 4 2/3 innings, gave up four runs and seven hits and took the loss. Shoemaker is 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in three career starts vs. Minnesota.

RHP Bud Norris is dealing with a sore right knee that is causing manager Mike Scioscia to be careful with him. Norris had the leave the game May 26 after three pitches when his knee began to hurt. On Wednesday, he entered the game with one out in the ninth inning and got the final two outs for his 10th save. Scioscia went with LHP Jose Alvarez to close out Thursday's game, but Norris entered the game anyway after Alvarez had already blown the lead. "When Bud's totally back to where he needs to be, he'll get some full innings," Scioscia said.