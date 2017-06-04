RHP Daniel Wright was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had been designated for assignment May 31. He pitched in four games when the Angels were looking for fresh arms early last month because of injuries.

RHP Damien Magnifico was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will join the Angels overworked bullpen. He made his major league debut in Milwaukee last season, making three appearances. The Angels trapped Jordan Kipper to Baltimore to obtain Magnifico in May. He pitched in eight games for Salt Lake since being acquired.

CF Mike Trout spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since learning he would need surgery on the torn ligament in his left thumb. He underwent surgery on Wednesday and has attended every Angels game as he and the baseball world waited for Albert Pujols to hit his 600th career home run. Trout suffered the injury sliding head-first into second base on a steal, and he said he still plans to slide head first even after the injury. "I'm still going to play the same way," he said. "I always slide head first. I just think I have to have more control when I (do). They say (feet first) doesn't slow you down, but it feels like it does." He said he will start wearing a protective glove on his left hand when he's on the bases. He hopes to be back before the All-Star break.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was sent on a second rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire and hopes to exit that effort and return to the Angels bullpen next week. The Angels have managed to withstand a bevy of injuries to the bullpen this season despite having only three days off since the season began and zero complete games by a starter. "It's been difficult having so many games and with the status of our bullpen," manager Mike Scioscia.

1B C.J.Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Saturday, replacing 1B-3B Jefry Marte, who was optioned to Salt Lake after Friday's game. Cron missed 14 games with a left foot contusion earlier this season and slumped after returning. (.231, eight RBIs). He was optioned hoping he would regain his stroke. In eight games with the Bees, he hit .314 with three home runs and 15 RBIs. The Angels have received very little production from their first basemen this season, including Cron, Luis Valbuena (.169) and Marte (.175).

1B-3B Jefry Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Friday's game. He was hitting .175 with 13 RBIs as the Angel searched for offense from first base. Marte had an egregious error (on a routine pop up he misjudged) in Thursday's game against the Twins that started a three-run ninth-inning rally. Marte broke into the majors with Detroit in 2015 and last season hit 15 home runs with 44 RBIs for the Angels. His two errors at first base this season are his seventh at 1B in 76 career games.

RHP Huston Street suffered some soreness after back-to-back throwing sessions last weekend and his progress towards returning to the team has been put on hold. He hopes to throw again this week toward a rehab assignment. "I pitched well. I just didn't recover well," Street told the OC Register. "I would call it a very little setback. More like a small bump. Not like an injury." Street's long-term goal is to regain his spot as the Angels closer. "I've been a closer and I want to return to closing, but that's not where I expect to start when I do come back."

OF Michael Bourn, 34, signed a minor league contract with the Angels and played for Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. He hit .264 for two major league teams last season but didn't re-sign with a major league team in 2017 and was released after a brief stay in Baltimore's minor league system. The Angels are down two center-fielders with Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin on the disabled list.

RHP Deolis Guerra was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He was 2-2 with a 5.66 ERA in 15 games and 20 2/3 innings.