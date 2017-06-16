RHP Daniel Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City. Wright is 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched this season for the Angels.

RHP Parker Bridwell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had been called up the day before and pitched against the Yankees, throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run.

RHP Cam Bedrosian made his final rehab start Thursday night, throwing 25 pitches for Class A Inland Empire, and could be activated this weekend. "He's very close," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. His return would bolster a bullpen that has been effective despite running different players into the unit and carrying a greater burden of innings pitched. Bedrosian made three appearances before suffering a groin injury that sent him to the DL.

RHP Matt Shoemaker left his start against the Yankees in the fourth inning Wednesday after feeling tightness in his right forearm. His velocity dipped after the first inning. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Shoemaker reported stiffness Thursday and the team is waiting for the symptoms to subside before running any tests or making any decisions on his status. "Matt has had this before," Scioscia said. "It's just a matter of how many days it takes for it to feel better. I don't think it's a long-range concern."

RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 Thursday to extend a hot streak that has him hitting .355 in his last 16 games. He has 15 RBIs in his last 17 games, just one less than he had in the first 51 games. He was in an 8-for-65 (.123) spin before breaking the slump.

RHP Huston Street (lat) struggled in a rehab assignment Wednesday and has two more scheduled, one Friday and another next week. The Angels will check his condition after those two outings before deciding whether he's ready to be activated. The closer with 324 career saves has not pitched this season.