RHP Alex Meyer will look to build off his best start as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Angels on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Meyer earned the win Saturday, when he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out nine over six shutout innings as the Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0. It was the first time in 15 career starts Meyer has thrown six scoreless innings. Meyer is 1-1 with a 1.19 ERA in four starts this month, a stretch in which he's struck out 27 in 22 2/3 innings and lowered his overall ERA from 5.79 to 3.52. He has never faced the Red Sox.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm) is headed back to California for further testing. An earlier MRI revealed no ligament damage for Shoemaker, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday retroactive to June 15, but Angels general manager Billy Eppier said Thursday that Shoemaker is still feeling symptoms of the ailment after throwing from 120 feet Wednesday. The Angels and Shoemaker originally hoped he could return from the disabled list and start this Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, but there is no longer a timetable for his return. Shoemaker is 6-3 with a 4.52 ERA in 14 starts this season.

RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City following Wednesday's game. The transaction caps a whirlwind few days for Morin, who was recalled from Salt Lake City on Tuesday and allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings in his lone appearance Wednesday night. Morin is 0-0 with a 7.15 ERA in eight appearances spread out over three stints with the Angels this season. He will likely occupy a late-inning role for Salt Lake City.

RHP Huston Street was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Street has been out all season because of a lat injury, which he suffered during a Cactus League appearance March 3, as well as a right shoulder impingement that he suffered shortly after resuming a throwing program. Street had an 8.44 ERA in seven rehab appearances between Class-A Inland Empire and Triple-A Salt Lake City and is coming off the worst season of his career (3-2 with nine saves and a 6.45 ERA), but could quickly vie for a late-inning role on the Angels. Los Angeles has received saves from four different pitchers this season and have lost their current closer, RHP Bud Norris, to a knee injury.