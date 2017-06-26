LHP Tyler Skaggs suffered a setback as he tries to make his way back from a strained oblique. He was scheduled to pitch in his first rehab game on Saturday, but was scratched because of general soreness in his oblique and abdominal area. He was able to throw on Saturday and is expected to join the team at Dodger Stadium on Monday, going through a full evaluation.

INF Kaleb Cowart was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake before Sunday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park to make his season debut. He started at third base, going 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. He played primarily third base at Triple-A, along with some time at second and first and could fill several roles for the Angels.

1B/DH Albert Pujols is expected to play one of the two games at Dodger Stadium starting Monday. The most likely scenario would be for him to play Monday, with the Dodgers starting LHP Rich Hill. Pujols is a career .318 hitter in 241 interleague games with 59 home runs and a .973 OPS.

RHP Bud Norris, on the DL with right knee inflammation, has begun aggressive long toss, manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday. The Angels are hoping he can pitch from a mound this week.