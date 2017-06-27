1B-3B Jefry Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City. He hit .183 with four home runs and 11 RBI early this season before he was demoted.

3B Kaleb Cowart was sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake City after making a cameo appearance in Sunday's win over Boston, going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

CF Cameron Maybin went 1-for-4 Monday and scored the Angels' first run to continue his hot hitting from the leadoff spot. In his last 27 games, he is hitting .345 with 34 runs scored, 17 extra base hits and 15 steals. The Angels are 17-11 in games he has led off and his 24 steals leads the American League.

RHP Ricky Nolasco Monday won his first game since April 27, allowing five hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers. He snapped the Dodgers' 10-game win streak and also two personal streaks. He had lost his last seven starts, tying a franchise record, and the Angels had lost his last 10.