CF Mike Trout is swinging a bat and hitting a ball off a tee as part of his rehab from a torn ligament in his left thumb. Manager Mike Scioscia said he thinks Trout is three weeks away from return, which would be after the All-Star break. Trout hoped to return before the break but Scioscia said, "We don't want him to skip any steps and try to do too much too soon."

C Martin Maldonado's home run Monday gave him eight on the season, tying his career high. He has hit three home runs in his last six games in addition to throwing out 38 percent of runners trying to steal on him. He went 0-for-3 Tuesday.

RF Kole Calhoun is hitting .354 in his last 25 games with 22 RBIs. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

SS Andrelton Simmons has set a career high for stolen bases with 13. The Angels lead the AL in steals. He did not get a chance to improve his steal numbers Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3.

CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, manager Mike Scioscia deciding to give him a day off. Maybin has been a huge part of the Angels staying alive with Mike Trout sidelined by his torn thumb ligament. In his last 27 games, Maybin is hitting .345 with 34 runs scored, 17 extra base hits and 15 steals. The Angels are 17-11 in games he has led off and his 24 steals lead the American League.