RHP Parker Bridwell will start Friday against the Mariners. He worked his way into the Angels' starting rotation thanks to injuries to others and has made starts against the Braves, Yankees and Red Sox, as well as a relief appearance against the Yankees. But the poise he's shown in his brief major league career belies his journey to get here. He's 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA, and the Angels are 4-0 in games he's pitched. "I've played (professionally) for seven years now, so all the way up you face some lineups that have more good hitters than not, ones that have one through nine that can hurt you," Bridwell said. "It's a matter of focus and keeping your head in the game, slowing everything down and making pitch by pitch." Bridwell has never faced the Mariners.

CF Mike Trout took soft toss swings at 100 percent Thursday and has been cleared to take batting practice off live pitching on the field starting Friday. He is expected to take batting practice for 4-to-5 days before playing a game or two on a minor league rehab assignment and being activated to the major league roster.

RHP JC Ramirez gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Dodgers. Three of the hits Ramirez yielded were home runs, including a game-breaking three-run shot by OF Joc Pederson in the sixth inning. "I don't know if he got tired, the ball was not moving as well," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Ramirez. "He tried to stay on top of the ball and get it to sink, which he was doing in the early part of the game. He had great stuff early, he was going pitch for pitch with (Clayton) Kershaw. Then he had an issue with location and movement later and those guys didn't miss it." Ramirez had to leave the game later in the sixth inning after getting struck on the right hip by a line drive from OF Yasiel Puig. Scioscia said Ramirez "looks OK right now, it looks like just a bruise."

SS Andrelton Simmons was not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, getting a day off for rest. He had started 81 of the Angels' 82 games at shortstop before Thursday. Simmons is hitting .316 over his last 45 games and his eight home runs are the second most he's ever had in a season. He hit 17 for Atlanta in 2014. INF Cliff Pennington started at shortstop in Simmons' place and made an error in the Dodgers' third inning that led to an unearned run.

RHP Bud Norris, recovering from right knee inflammation, threw one inning on a rehab assignment for Class-A Inland Empire on Thursday. Norris, who could be activated by the weekend, pitched the first inning for the 66ers against the Lancaster Jethawks and struck out the side while allowing one hit.