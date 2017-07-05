RHP JC Ramirez (7-7) had his five-game road winning streak snapped in Tuesday's loss in Minnesota. Ramirez gave up four runs in five innings. He had allowed nine runs in 30 innings in his previous five starts on the road. Overall, the right-hander has now allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven appearances.

RHP Blake Parker gave up a solo homer to Byron Buxton in Tuesday's loss in Minnesota. He also allowed an inherited run to score, two occurrences that haven't happened much this season for the Angels. Parker entered the game having allowed one run in his previous 25 outings, spanning 23 1/3 innings. He had been unscored upon in 31 of his last 33 outings. The Angels as a team entered the day second in the majors in inherited runners scoring at 22 percent.

RHP Alex Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake before Tuesday's game and the Angels recalled reliever Mike Morin. Meyer started Monday and gave up five runs in five innings. Manager Mike Scioscia said the team didn't need a fifth starter because of upcoming off days. Scioscia also indicated the trip to the minors will give Meyer a chance to work on "some things." Meyer was 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA with Los Angeles this season.

RHP Matt Matt Shoemaker (forearm) tossed three scoreless innings Tuesday in his rehab debut with High Class A Inland Empire. Shoemaker is expected to make at least one more rehab start before returning to the Angels' rotation shortly after the All-Star break. He has been on the disabled list since mid-June.

RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Tuesday's game as starter Alex Meyer was optioned. Morin pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday, giving up two hits. Morin has pitched in nine major league games this season for the Angels with a 6.57 ERA.

1B Ji-Man Choi will get his contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before Wednesday's game. Choi batted .170 in 54 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season. This season in Triple-A, Choi is batting .289 with eight homers and 43 RBIs in 56 games