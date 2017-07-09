OF Mike Trout made his first rehab start in the outfield Saturday, playing seven innings from Class A Inland Empire. Trout went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. He's expected to join the Angels when they return from the All-Star break Friday.

C Martin Maldonado went 1-for-4 and erased two Texas runners on the bases. Maldonado threw out Carlos Gomez trying to steal second in the seventh inning and threw out Drew Robinson in the eighth inning. Maldonado has thrown out 16 of 38 who have tried to steal against him.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. It was the fifth three-hit game of the season for Simmons. It matched his season high. Simmons came into the game with only five hits in his first 23 at-bats against Texas this season. Over his last 53 games, Simmons is hitting .328.

RHP Jesse Chavez dropped to 0-3 with a 7.04 ERA against the Rangers this season. He's now winless over his last six starts with his last victory coming June 6 at Detroit. Chavez struck out six, marking the third time this season he's struck out at least six batters.

3B Yunel Escobar continued his recent hot hitting with a solo homer to lead off the second inning. The homer was his first since May 9. Escobar has hits in 13 of his last 17 games, including seven multi-hit games. He has 21 hits in that stretch.