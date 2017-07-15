CF Mike Trout was activated from the disabled list Friday and started the game against the Rays. Trout was out since he suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb on a head-first slide into second base on May 28. "I'm extremely excited," Trout said during a pre-game press conference. "Coming up to the ballpark and being able to see your name in the lineup, it makes you feel good. I feel 100 percent body-wise. The thumb feels great. I'm ready to get out there." Trout went 1 for 5 with a single and a stolen base. On the stolen base, he slid head-first into second just like he did when he injured his thumb six weeks ago. "Mike's going to play baseball; that's what he's about," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Mike's a player that makes everybody around him better, and we need him. Hopefully we'll get settled and these groupings will work and get some offense. And Mike's obviously a big part of that."

RHP JC Ramirez will start Saturday against the Rays. He began the season in the bullpen but is now the club's leader in wins at 8-7 with a 4.46 ERA. He's coming off one of his better starts of the season, shutting out the Texas Rangers on two hits over six innings last Sunday. Part of the reason for his success in that game was his decision to re-incorporate the four-seam fastball into his repertoire. He had all but abandoned it this season before the Texas game. Ramirez is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three career games (one start) vs. Tampa Bay.

RHP Mike Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to make room on the roster for LHP Jose Alvarez. Morin has been back and forth all season between the Angels and Bees, going 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA in 10 games for Los Angeles and 0-1 with a 3.07 ERA in eight games for Salt Lake.

LHP Jose Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Alvarez was leading the American League in appearances with 40 when he was optioned to Salt Lake on June 30. In three games with the Bees, he allowed one earned run in five innings. He's the Angels' only left-hander in the bullpen.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up only one run and two hits over seven innings Friday against Tampa Bay, but came away with a no-decision. The only two hits he allowed Friday came from Rays 3B Evan Longoria, who homered and doubled. The home run was the 26th yielded by Nolasco this season, most in the majors.

OF Eric Young Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to make room on the roster for CF Mike Trout. Young was called up on May 29 to take the injured Trout's place on the roster and immediately had an impact, getting five hits in his first 11 at-bats in three games. Overall in 34 games, Young hit .260 (25 for 95) with three homers, 11 RBIs, 18 runs scored and eight stolen bases.