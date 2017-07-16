RHP Parker Bridwell will officially be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City Sunday and start against Tampa Bay in the series finale. He was sent down before the All-Star break as a personnel move since the team would be off four days. He did not pitch for the Bees during that period. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in six appearances after being obtained from Baltimore in a trade.

CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk in his second game back since coming off the disabled list. He missed 39 games after tearing a ligament in his left thumb and undergoing surgery. He also lost a fly ball in the twilight seventh that led to a Tampa Bay run. He went 1-for-5 with a single and stolen base in his return Friday.

RHP Garrett Richards remains on the DL an irritated nerve in his biceps and his chances of returning this season are long. Richards suffered the injury in the fifth inning of his first start this season. He was coming off a torn UCL suffered in May 2016. He used stem cell treatment rather than surgery for that injury. Doctors won't allow him to begin a throwing regime until he's regained full strength in his arm.

C Martin Maldonado is nearing a career high for games started behind the plate. Saturday's game was his 77th. The most he had previously was 79 in 2015. His nine home runs in 2017 is a career high.

RHP Matt Shoemaker remains on the DL with a nerve condition in his right arm and received a cortisone shot that will keep him from throwing for at least a week. He made a rehab start earlier this week and left the game with pain. The injury was first thought to be a cramp but further tests revealed the condition that may keep Shoemaker from throwing for a few more weeks. Shoemaker was 6-3 with a 4.52 ERA in 14 starts before the injury. "It's disappointing," Angels manager Mike Scioscia told the L.A. Times. "We hoped it was something simple. We're going to take some time and see what's happening."

LHP Andrew Heaney made his first start since undergoing elbow ligament surgery in July of 2016 for the Angels' rookie Arizona League team. Heaney will make two more starts there before stepping up his rehab with higher class minor league teams. The timetable for a possible return to the majors is September.

RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to AZL Angels. He pitched one inning Saturday and struck out one and didn't allow a hit. Bailey was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 12, retroactive to April 10.