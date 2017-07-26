OF Mike Trout needs one more home run to become the fourth player in history to hit 20 six times before their age 26 season. The others to do it: Mickey Mantle, Tony Conigliaro and Alex Rodriguez.

RHP Alex Meyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 21 with right shoulder inflammation. He has posted a 4-5 record with a 3.74 ERA in 13 starts this year.

OF Kole Calhoun's three-run homer in the third inning kick-started the Angels' comeback from a 7-0 deficit after two innings to tying it at 7 in the sixth. Calhoun's home run snapped his 0-for-11 hitless streak. He also had three RBIs, matching his season high.

SS Andrelton Simmons reached base in all five of his plate appearances on Tuesday. He went 3-for-3 with two walks. In July, Simmons is hitting .377.

INF Kaleb Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Cowart was in the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing second base. Cowart was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. In 367 at-bats at Salt Lake City, Cowart was hitting .311 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Wednesday vs. Cleveland. It has been a rough year for Nolasco, who at one point in May and June lost seven consecutive starts. In 20 starts this year, Nolasco is 4-11 with a 5.13 ERA. In his last three starts, he's 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA. In seven career appearances against the Indians, he is 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA.

RHP Jesse Chavez had a nightmare start, giving up a season-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, with all seven runs in the second inning, four of them on a grand slam by OF Bradley Zimmer. "He worked too much on the fringe of the zone, had bad location and a negative strikes-to-balls ratio," manager Mike Scioscia said.

1B Luis Valbuena, an former Indians player, belted a two-run homers in the fifth inning against his former team on Tuesday night. Valbuena played for the Indians from 2009 to 2011. His home run was his first at Progressive Field since he hit one for the Indians against the White Sox on April 16, 2010.