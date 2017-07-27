RHP Brooks Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, and pitched two-thirds of an inning Wednesday night, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk. Pounders was optioned to Salt Lake on June 30. In five appearances with Salt Lake, he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings. In nine previous appearances with the Angels, Pounders was 1-0 with a 6.52 ERA, with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 9 2/3 innings.

OF Mike Trout was 3-for-5, all singles. He has hit safely in nine of his 10 games since coming off the disabled list. During that stretch, he is hitting .316. Trout also owns a career batting average of .324 in 21 games at Progressive Field.

RHP Cam Bedrosian took most of the lumps in Cleveland's seven-run eighth inning. Bedrosian faced six batters and only retired one. The other five scored. "Cam was erratic with his command and his breaking ball wasn't sharp. We'll just turn the page on that one," manager Mike Scioscia said.

SS Andrelton Simmons reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances. The streak began with his final at-bat July 23 against Boston. In five plate appearances Tuesday in Cleveland, he had three hits and two walks and Wednesday, he was hit by a pitch and singled in his first two plate appearances. The streak ended when he grounded out in the sixth inning. The Angels' record for most consecutive plate appearances reaching base is 12, by Bobby Grich, in 1984.

LHP Jose Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Alvarez, who pitched one scoreless inning in the Angels 11-7 loss Tuesday night, made 44 relief appearances with the Angels and was 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, who needed a good start, had one, even though he took the loss. Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning, allowing three runs. "He worked around some early command issues, but once he settled in he had a good run and gave us a chance to win," manager Mike Scioscia said. One of the nine hits allowed by Nolasco was a home run by the first batter he faced, OF Bradley Zimmer, in the first inning. Nolasco has allowed home runs in 15 of his 21 starts. His 27 homers allowed overall leads all American League pitchers.

1B Luis Valbuena continues to haunt his former teammates. Valbuena, who played for Cleveland from 2009 to 2011, doubled in a run in the second inning, and hit a game-tying solo home run leading off the seventh. He has hit home runs in three consecutive games, and in the first two contests in Cleveland he is 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Nine of his last 12 hits have been for extra bases.