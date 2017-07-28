RHP JC Ramirez pitched well enough to win, but instead got saddled with a 2-1 loss to the Indians. Ramirez threw 108 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and six walks. "He pitched a really good game. The only bump in the road were the walks," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "But other than that, he made pitches and got out of jams."

1B C.J. Cron accounted for the Angels' only run, with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning off RHP Trevor Bauer. In 10 career games against the Indians, Cron is hitting .385, with three doubles and three RBIs.

SS Andrelton Simmons singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During his streak, Simmons is 11-for-22 with two homers and four RBIs.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit will come out of the bullpen and start Saturday's game in Toronto for the Angels, who have eight pitchers on the disabled list. It will be Petit's first start since June 20 of last year, when while with Washington, he was the starter and losing pitcher in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. When he starts Saturday, Petit will have gone 54 consecutive relief appearances between starts. In 36 relief appearances for the Angels this year he is 2-0, with a 2.70 ERA.

3B Luis Valbuena struck out to end the game, but Valbuena still had an outstanding series in Cleveland. In the three games Valbuena, who played for the Indians from 2009-11, batted .455 with two doubles, two home runs, and two RBIs.