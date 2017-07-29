RHP Parker Bridwell retired his first 11 batters Friday night in the 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run in 7 1/3 inning to earn the win. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his eight starts. He also has had one relief appearance and the Angels are 8-1 when he pitches. He is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in four road starts. "Pretty much every time out he's pitching his game and letting other hitters try to adjust to him," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's using all of his stuff and keeping them off balance. He did a good job tonight, obviously."

CF Mike Trout was 1-for-4 with a single, two RBIs and a walk Friday in the 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has extra-base hits in eight of his past 12 games against the Blue Jays, batting .417 (20-for-48) in those games. He is batting .283 (13-for-46) in 12 games since coming off the disabled list.

SS Andrelton Simmons was 2-for-5 with two doubles Friday in the 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is batting .384 (28-for-73) in July.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will make his first start of the season Saturday afternoon in the second game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. His previous 36 appearances this season were in relief. It will be his first start since June 20, 2016, when he pitched for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs while striking out five in six innings. His last win as a starter was Sept. 9, 2014, when he pitched for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 16-24 with a 4.95 ERA in 58 career starts. He leads the majors with 22 relief outings of 1 1/3 innings or more this season. He matched his longest outing of the season when he worked three scoreless innings Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, his most recent appearance. He has stranded all 13 of his inherited runners. He has made two career relief outings against the Blue Jays, working a total of 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He will be starting for the first time in his career at the Rogers Centre.

INF Luis Valbuena is on a four-game hit streak, going 5-for-14 (.357). Of his past 13 hits, 10 are for extra bases -- four doubles, six homers. The left-handed hitter did not play Friday and may not start until Sunday with the Blue Jays starting left-handers in the first two games of the series.