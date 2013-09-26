Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers resume their hunt of chasing down an American League wild-card spot when they open a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Texas is one game behind the Cleveland Indians for the AL’s second wild-card spot with four games remaining as it tries to overcame a final-month swoon. The Angels have been one of the hotter teams in baseball the past five weeks with a 23-9 mark.

Texas has won 11 of 15 meetings against Los Angeles this season but a 2-12 stretch to start September has left it in a dire position. The Angels are playing for nothing but are keenly aware of what it at stake for their division rivals. “I think we have enough guys that understand the importance of playing our best to give Cleveland and Tampa (Bay) the best chance,” said Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson, a former Texas player. “Also, if Texas beats us, then they have to earn it. We don’t want to just roll over and give it to them.”

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jerome Williams (9-10, 4.55 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Matt Garza (4-5, 4.56)

Williams was hit with a ball on his foot during batting practice earlier this week but is expected to take his turn. He defeated the Seattle Mariners in his last outing – giving up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings – for his fourth consecutive victory. Williams is 1-1 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 career appearances (three starts) against Texas.

Garza snapped a five-start winless stretch with a stellar outing against Kansas City in his last turn when he allowed one run and five hits in eight innings. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts at Rangers Ballpark since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs. Garza is 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 2B Ian Kinsler homered in Wednesday’s victory over Houston for his first blast at home since July 3.

2. Angels OF Mike Trout didn’t play in Wednesday’s victory over Oakland and has wilted down the stretch, batting .159 over his last 13 games.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is 10-for-24 with two homers against Williams.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Angels 5