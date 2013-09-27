Preview: Angels at Rangers

Most teams cannot overcome a four-error game, much less a four-error inning, but the Texas Rangers possess a great equalizer when playing at home against the Los Angeles Angels - the walk-off homer. Jurickson Profar’s pinch-hit blast to lead off the ninth inning lifted Texas to a pulsating 6-5 victory in Thursday’s opener of the four-game series. The Rangers’ fourth consecutive victory kept them one game behind Cleveland for the American League’s second wild card with three to play.

It was a bad case of deja vu for the Angels, who were victimized by walk-off homers in three consecutive games in Texas from July 29-31. The 20-year-old Profar was the unlikeliest hero for the Rangers, having made only one plate appearance in the previous seven days before launching his sixth homer of the year and first since Aug. 30. The shot also rendered moot a ghastly second inning in which the Rangers set a club record with four errors that led to three Los Angeles runs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (17-7, 3.36 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Alexi Ogando (7-4, 2.93)

Wilson lost for the first time in 2 1/2 months last time out despite allowing three runs and striking out nine over 8 1/3 innings against Seattle. It ended a nine-game winning streak for Wilson, who spent his first seven seasons with the Rangers before the Angels signed him as a free agent following the 2011 season. Wilson has struggled against his ex-teammates with a 1-2 mark and 7.97 ERA in seven starts.

Ogando is making his third start since coming off the disabled list in mid-August. He has turned in back-to-back stellar performances, blanking Kansas City on two hits over seven innings last time out and limiting Tampa Bay to one runs on two hits in five innings in his previous start. Ogando is 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA lifetime against the Angels, but 18 of his 23 appearances against them were in relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wilson beat the Rangers on Sept. 6, giving up four runs and two homers in 6 2/3 innings.

2. Profar is the youngest player to hit a walk-off homer single Miguel Cabrera in 2003 with the Florida Marlins.

3. Angels 1B Mark Trumbo snapped an 0-for-24 slump with three hits and an RBI single on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Angels 3