#Intel
July 13, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Angels at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Texas Rangers look to finish a miserable first half of the season on a positive note when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the final game before the All-Star break on Sunday. Texas has dropped the first three games of the series, seven in a row and 21 of 24 overall, an incredible downturn for a team that has finished either first or second in the American League West for six straight years. Opponents have scored an average of 8.4 runs during the slide.

The Angels have won six straight between the rivals after going 5-18 against the once-mighty Rangers from late 2012 through the early portion of 2014. With a victory Sunday, Los Angeles would tie the franchise record for wins prior to the All-Star break (57) first accomplished in 2008. The club also opens the second half of the year with 10 straight at home, where it has won 12 of 13.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (4-5, 4.15 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Scott Baker (0-2, 5.84)

Skaggs has lasted at least six innings in 12 of his 14 starts after giving up three runs in 6 2/3 frames of a 4-0 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He is 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA in seven road starts this year but never has pitched at hitter-friendly Texas. In addition, the Rangers got to him for six runs in just 2 2/3 innings at Los Angeles on May 4.

Baker will be making his fourth start of the season to go along with 11 relief appearances, including four that lasted at least five innings. He gave up three runs over 4 2/3 frames in his previous start at Baltimore on July 3. The 32-year-old has issued only nine walks in 49 1/3 innings this season and surrendered just one home run in 21 frames over his last eight appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Erick Aybar is 7-for-14 with four walks against Baker.

2. Texas is 9-26 in its last 35 home games.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout has 51 extra-base hits, third-most before the break in Angels history and one behind his pre-break total in 2013.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 4

