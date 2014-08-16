Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels are tracking down the Oakland Athletics atop the American League West. The Angels will attempt to draw even closer when they visit the lowly Texas Rangers in the second of a three-game series Saturday. The Rangers are sitting in the basement of the AL West and have dropped six of their last eight as the injuries continue to mount.

Los Angeles is one game behind Oakland in the West and held off a late charge in the series opener Friday to grab their third straight win 5-4. Friday marked the start of 10-game road trip that will take the Angels through Boston before a showdown with Oakland, and Los Angeles is hoping to make it to that series at - or close to - the top of the division. Texas (47-75) is the only team in the AL yet to reach the 50-win plateau and sits 3 1/2 games behind Houston in the race to avoid the AL West basement.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (10-4, 3.89 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (8-9, 5.42)

Shoemaker did his teammates a favor by coming out of the bullpen in a 19-inning marathon against Boston last Saturday and struck out four over three perfect frames to notch the win. The Michigan native has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last four appearances and issued only two walks in his last 30 1/3 innings. Shoemaker yielded one run and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings to earn a win over Texas on June 22.

Lewis followed up his best start of the season - a shutout at Chicago - with a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. The veteran lasted only five innings against the Rays and was charged with five runs - two earned - on five hits and four walks. Lewis had the worst start of his career against Los Angels on July 10, allowing a franchise-record 13 runs - 11 earned - and a career-worst 13 hits in just 2 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RF Kole Calhoun has recorded multiple hits in five of the last six games.

2. Rangers RHP Jon Edwards on Friday became the 36th pitcher used by Texas this season, one shy of tying the major-league record.

3. Los Angeles RHP Kevin Jepsen allowed two runs in relief Friday, matching his total from his previous 44 appearances.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Rangers 4