Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels have surged to the top of the American League West thanks to their strong play and Oakland’s recent struggles. Los Angeles aims to remain there as it attempts to complete a three-game sweep of the host Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Angels have won four straight contests, including a pair of 5-4 triumphs over Texas, to earn a share of first place in the division with the Athletics, who have lost four in a row and six of seven.

Los Angeles built a five-run lead Saturday as Albert Pujols and Howie Kendrick homered while Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run single, before withstanding a comeback attempt for the second straight night. Texas has lost four in a row after splitting the first two contests of its seven-game homestand, scoring no more than four runs in any of the six games. Shin-Soo Choo homered and Alex Rios drove in two runs Saturday as the Rangers managed only seven hits in losing for the seventh time in nine contests.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-7, 3.59 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (4-7, 4.29)

Santiago was forced to settle for a no-decision against Boston on Aug. 10 despite allowing two hits over six scoreless innings. The 26-year-old has won three straight decisions, including one in relief, after losing his first six of the season. Santiago improved to 2-1 lifetime against the Rangers on July 10, when he allowed four runs - three earned - over six innings at Texas.

Tepesch also put forth a strong effort with no reward his last time out, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The 25-year-old tossed 5 2/3 scoreless frames to win his previous outing after losing four consecutive decisions. Tepesch dropped his only career decision against Los Angeles on July 11, when he gave up three runs over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Calhoun has recorded multiple hits in six of his last seven games.

2. Texas RHP Yu Darvish (elbow) will not travel with the team to Miami for a two-game series during the week and is not yet slated to begin a throwing program.

3. Angels RHP Huston Street has converted all nine of his save opportunities since being acquired from San Diego.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 2