Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels continue to ride the major league’s best offense toward the postseason, posting 46 runs during their current five-game winning streak. The Angels look to pad their statistics and move closer to clinching a playoff spot Tuesday as they begin a three-game series at the Texas Rangers, who have given up the second-most runs in either league. Albert Pujols continues his comeback season for the Angels, going 10-for-23 with two homers and eight RBIs over the last five games.

Mike Trout boasts a career-best 32 homers and has eclipsed the 100-RBI mark (102) for the first time to lead Los Angeles, which leads the American League West by eight games and owns the best record (88-55) in baseball. The Angels have won nine of their last 10 games versus the Rangers, who are a major league-worst 54-89. Adrian Beltre is 17-for-49 against Los Angeles and leads Texas with 17 homers and 70 RBIs overall.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET; FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-7, 3.46 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (9-12, 5.42)

Santiago struggled in his last start, but has compiled a 4-0 record with a 2.70 ERA in his last 14 outings since starting the season 0-7. The 26-year-old New Jersey native is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus Texas in 2014. Beltre and Alex Rios have each homered twice in their career against Santiago, who gave up four runs in five innings last Thursday against Minnesota.

Lewis lost four of his last five starts, allowing at least four runs in all of them while surrendering seven homers. The 35-year-old California native is 2-8 with a 7.17 ERA in 13 home outings while permitting 101 hits (12 home runs) in 69 innings. Pujols (5-for-9, one homer) and Kole Calhoun (5-for-7) have hit well against Lewis, who is 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout recorded two hits in three of his last four games and stands two RBIs short of 300 for his career, but is batting only .235 versus Texas in 2014.

2. Texas CF Leonys Martin is batting .351 with a .405 on-base percentage and nine runs scored in 77 at-bats as a leadoff hitter this season

3. Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 2