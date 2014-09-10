Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels are cruising toward the American League West title and seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The Angels maintained their eight-game advantage over the Oakland Athletics with a convincing 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Los Angeles has the best record in the majors at 89-55 while the Rangers have lost nine of 10 games and possess the worst record at 54-90.

Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton is expected to miss his sixth straight game as his injured right shoulder remains inflamed. “When you’re in a pennant race, these guys are out there and they’re playing banged up, and for Josh not to be playing, he’s hurting,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He’d be out here if it was something he could play through.” Hamilton has played 88 games in an injury plagued season and is batting .263 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (14-4, 3.25 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (4-9, 4.41)

Shoemaker has won five consecutive appearances and has allowed just five runs over his last 34 1/3 innings. He took a no-decision against Minnesota in his last turn when he gave up three runs and six hits over four innings. Shoemaker defeated Texas on Aug. 16 when he allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings and is 2-0 with a 2.03 in two starts versus the Rangers this season.

Tepesch has lost consecutive decisions and is winless over his last five starts. He lost to Kansas City in his last turn when he gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Tepesch took a no-decision against the Angels on Aug. 17 and is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career outings against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-3 with a homer and a walk in Tuesday’s contest.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 15-for-28 with two homers and 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Texas OF Leonys Martin, who is 9-for-18 over the last four games, is 5-for-7 with two doubles against Shoemaker.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Rangers 6