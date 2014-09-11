Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels seek their eighth consecutive victory when they attempt to finish a three-game sweep of the host Texas Rangers on Thursday. Los Angeles won the first two games by a combined 17-4 and increased its lead in the American League West to nine games over the Oakland Athletics. The Angels are the first team in the majors to reach 90 wins and are 7-2 on the 10-game road trip that concludes Thursday.

Los Angeles scored seven or more runs in each of its last six games and won its last four by a cumulative 43-11 score. The Angels had 15 hits in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory and one of them was Albert Pujols’ first triple since 2010. Texas has lost 10 of its last 11 contests and is playing out the string with a bunch of young players.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Cory Rasmus (3-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (3-10, 5.03)

Rasmus is making his third straight start and his goal is to go as far as he can before the bullpen joins in. He struck out six and gave up one hit in three innings against Oakland in his first start but lasted just 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs, two hits and three walks against Minnesota in the second attempt. Rasmus has a 5.79 ERA in six career relief appearances against Texas.

Martinez has received no-decisions in consecutive starts despite allowing three runs in 11 1/3 innings. He has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last six outings. Martinez lost to the Angels on Aug. 15 when he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) will miss his seventh straight game and is expected to undergo an MRI exam when the team returns home.

2. Texas CF Leonys Martin is 10-for-22 over the last five games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 17-for-32 with two homers and 11 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 12, Rangers 5