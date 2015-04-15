Preview: Angels at Rangers

Anthony Ranaudo will make his debut with Texas when the Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. The former LSU star, who was traded by Boston to Texas in January, was scheduled to make his second start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday but instead will be promoted to take the spot in the rotation of the injured Derek Holland.

Ranaudo will be looking to follow up an outstanding effort from teammate Nick Martinez, who let up only an unearned run in seven innings of an 8-2 win Tuesday night. The struggling Texas lineup got a boost from the bottom as catcher Robinson Chirinos homered and doubled and drove in five runs as they defeated the Angels at home for just the second time in the last 12 meetings. Chris Iannetta was the lone Los Angeles hitter with multiple hits and scored the only run through the first eight frames as the Angels fell for the fourth time in five games overall. Both teams will have Thursday off but meet again in Anaheim for three games starting next Friday.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Anthony Ranaudo (2014: 4-3, 4.81)

Santiago is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 career games (seven starts) against Texas, but 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He suffered the loss after giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Friday, falling to 0-7 in starts made before the month of May. Santiago has been victimized by Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is 6-for-15 with three home runs and a double against the lefty.

Ranaudo tossed five scoreless frames in his debut with Round Rock to improve to 18-5 with a 2.60 ERA in his career at the Triple-A level. The former first-round pick finished his late-season stint with Boston last year with his best start, limiting Tampa Bay to two runs in seven innings. Ranaudo, who had a 5.02 ERA in four games with the Rangers during spring training, issued 16 walks while striking out 15 in 39 1/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beltre is 2-for-16 over his last three games and remains tied with Joe Carter for 55th on the all-time home run list with 396.

2. Angels RH Garrett Richards (knee) gave up five runs in five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday and is scheduled to come off the disabled list and start Sunday at Houston.

3. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder has multiple hits in five of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rangers 4