Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels vie for their sixth victory in seven games when they visit the Texas Rangers for the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. The Angels put on a rare offensive display in Friday’s 8-2 triumph, collecting 15 hits while scoring more than four runs for the first time in 12 games.

Erick Aybar went 5-for-5 with two RBIs while Kole Calhoun doubled twice and drove in four runs as Los Angeles kicked off its nine-game road trip with its highest run output since a 12-7 win at Oakland on June 19. Ryan Rua belted a solo homer and Adrian Beltre added an RBI single as Texas suffered its fourth straight loss at home. The Rangers, who haven’t won at Globe Life Park since edging the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 16, have scored two runs in each of their three games this month. The American League West rivals are playing their first series since April, when the Angels took two of three both at home and on the road.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 2.58 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (5-3, 3.91)

Santiago continues to pitch well and receive nothing to show for it. After yielding five runs over five innings against Tampa Bay on June 3, the 27-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. Santiago, whose last victory came on May 29 against Detroit, is 4-2 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 career games (nine starts) versus the Rangers - with all four wins coming in Texas.

Rodriguez won for the fourth time in five decisions Monday, when he allowed one run and eight hits in five innings at Baltimore. It marked the seventh time in eight outings the 36-year-old Dominican gave up three runs or fewer. Rodriguez, who is 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA at home this year, has posted a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Angels without recording a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 in his first game against the Angels since being traded to Texas on April 27.

2. Los Angeles RHP Cory Rasmus (abdomen) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

3. Texas LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery) is expected to make his first start since May 13, 2014 on Tuesday against Arizona.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Rangers 3