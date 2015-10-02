Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have wrapped up a playoff spot and look to clinch the American League West when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Texas earned at least a wild-card berth with Thursday’s 5-3 victory over the Angels, who are one game behind the Houston Astros for the second wild card.

While the Rangers have locked up a postseason berth, the series-opening loss was a major blow for Los Angeles. In addition to trailing Houston, the Angels are also tied with the Minnesota Twins in a three-team derby that will end in disappointing fashion for two of the clubs. Texas trailed the Astros by eight games in early August and the frantic late-season push resulted in a surprising playoff spot after the club lost 95 games in 2014. Angels slugger Albert Pujols hit his 39th homer Thursday and is one away from his seventh 40-homer campaign.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-12, 4.76 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (3-6, 4.77)

Weaver is winless in his last three starts and left Sunday’s game against Seattle after five innings because of shoulder pain. He pronounced himself ready to start against Texas and will try to tackle his road woes as he is 3-10 with a 6.33 ERA in 14 away outings. Weaver is 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 36 career starts against the Rangers and received a no-decision on Sept. 5 when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings.

Perez is 1-3 over his last five starts but receives the ball with Texas hoping to lock up the division crown. He has allowed only three homers in 13 outings and two of them came in one game against Seattle. Perez lost to the Angels on Sept. 4 when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings and is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA in four career appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre delivered a three-run double in the series opener and is 7-for-12 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs over the last three games.

2. Los Angeles 1B/DH C.J. Cron is hitless in 11 at-bats over the last three contests.

3. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is 3-for-24 over the past seven games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Angels 5