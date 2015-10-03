Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers will again try to clinch the American League West on Saturday while the Los Angeles Angels are in must-win mode in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The Rangers and visiting Angels have split the first two contests of the four-game set and Los Angeles stands one game behind the Houston Astros for the final postseason berth.

The Angels posted a crucial 2-1 victory over Texas on Friday to keep the Rangers from celebrating a division crown. Texas is two games ahead of Houston and claims the division crown either by winning one of its final two games or the Astros losing one of their final two contests. Los Angeles is the hottest team of the three down the stretch with eight victories in its last 10 games. Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols delivered the tiebreaking single in the ninth inning on Friday and the veteran slugger is 9-for-24 with three homers against scheduled Rangers starter Colby Lewis while center fielder Mike Trout is 11-for-28 with four homers.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (9-9, 3.52 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (17-9, 4.53)

Santiago is 2-0 over his last five starts and gave up two or fewer runs in three of the outings. He has served up six homers over his past four turns and has allowed a career-worst 28 for the campaign. Santiago is 6-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 15 career appearances (12 starts) against the Rangers, including a victory on Sept. 6 when he gave up one hit over six shutout innings.

Lewis had a three-start winning streak halted when the Detroit Tigers roughed him up for six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings on Monday. He has an 8-3 home record but a high ERA of 4.82 in 16 outings. Lewis is 6-11 with a 6.12 ERA in 23 career appearances (21 starts) against the Angels and lost on Sept. 6 when he gave up seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LF Shin-Soo Choo homered for Texas’ lone run on Friday - his fourth in eight games - and is batting .396 since Sept. 1.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is hitless in eight at-bats in the series but is 11-for-26 with a homer against Lewis.

3. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is hitless in 10 at-bats over his last three games and 3-for-27 over his past eight but has fared well against Santiago - going 8-for-15 with one homer and three doubles.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Rangers 2