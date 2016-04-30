Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are doing most of their damage with two outs during their three-game winning streak. The resilient Rangers vie for a series victory on Saturday when they continue their three-game set versus the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Texas scored all its runs with two outs during Friday’s 4-2 triumph, raising its total to 15 of its last 17 runs when down to its last out of the inning. Ian Desmond ripped an RBI double to highlight a three-run sixth inning and is 13-for-33 (.394) in his last 10 games, but is just 6-for-38 (.158) in his career versus the Angels. Mike Trout collected two hits in the series opener and is 14-for-32 (.438) with four homers and nine RBIs in his last nine games. The 24-year-old phenom also turns it up a notch against Texas, going 6-for-16 in the first five meetings this season while batting 11-for-35 (.314) in his career versus Saturday starter Derek Holland.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-3, 6.87 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (2-1, 3.13)

Shoemaker has pitched significantly better on the road this season, allowing just two runs in 12 1/3 innings as opposed to 13 in six frames at home. The 29-year-old’s troubles continued at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, as he yielded a season-high seven runs - including two homers - and walked three for the third time in 2016 in a 9-4 setback to Seattle. Shoemaker suffered his first loss in five career decisions versus Texas after getting rocked for six runs on seven hits in three innings of a 7-3 loss on April 8.

Holland yielded three runs in five innings of a no-decision versus Los Angeles on April 7. The 29-year-old owns a 9-6 mark in 24 career appearances against the Angels, but his 5.52 ERA leaves a bit to be desired. Holland suffered his first loss of the season on Sunday as he allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, but he did issue a campaign-high three walks in the setback.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas manager Jeff Banister told the Dallas Morning News that he is considering the possibility of a six-man rotation when RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John elbow surgery) returns from the disabled list.

2. The Angels have won 16 of their last 21 road contests against the Rangers.

3. Texas OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Rangers 2