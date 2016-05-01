Preview: Angels at Rangers

After beginning their six-game homestand on a down note, the Texas Rangers attempt to end it with a sweep Sunday as they host the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of their three-game set. Texas saw its losing streak reach four games when it kicked off its stretch at home with a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees but have won four in a row since, allowing a total of seven runs in the victories.

Rougned Odor has hit safely in every game of the winning streak, recording a season-high three hits in Saturday’s 7-2 triumph. Los Angeles’ home sweep of Kansas City to start the week is but a distant memory as the club has totaled four runs in losing the first two games in Texas. Andrelton Simmons is riding a five-game hitting streak that has featured a pair of multi-hit performances but is 2-for-21 lifetime against Cole Hamels, who will be making his first start in nearly two weeks because of a groin injury. Hamels will be opposed by Garret Richards, who is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA in nine career games at Globe Life Park.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (1-3, 2.35 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (3-0, 2.52)

Richards finally received a much-deserved victory Monday after limiting Kansas City to an unearned run on three hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old Californian went 0-3 over his first four turns this season despite allowing three earned runs or fewer in each outing. Richards is 9-3 with a 3.16 ERA against Texas in 19 career meetings (15 starts), including a 6 2/3-inning effort on April 9 in which he was tagged with the loss after yielding four runs (two earned).

Hamels returns to the mound after a 10-day layoff because of a sore groin that caused him to miss his last start. The 32-year-old Californian, who also has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his four outings this year, extended his personal winning streak to 10 regular-season games when he held Houston to one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings on April 20. Hamels improved to 2-1 in three career starts against Los Angeles in the April 9 meeting, besting Richards by giving up only one run and four hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton, who has yet to play this season because of a knee injury, began a rehab assignment Saturday and went 0-for-2 for Double-A Frisco.

2. Los Angeles LHP Andrew Heaney, who made one start this season before landing on the disabled list with a forearm injury, is expected to receive a plasma injection that likely will keep him sidelined until July.

3. Texas DH Prince Fielder recorded his 1,001st career RBI on Saturday, putting him seven behind his father, Cecil.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Angels 3