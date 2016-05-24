Preview: Angels at Rangers

After benefiting from a high-powered offense, the Los Angeles Angels continued their winning ways with one swing of the bat to emerge victorious in the series opener versus the Texas Rangers. The Angels will vie for their ninth win in 12 contests on Tuesday, when the American League West rivals continue their three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Veteran slugger Albert Pujols launched a two-run homer in Monday’s 2-0 triumph and is 11-for-29 (.379) with seven RBIs and six runs scored in his last eight contests. Teammate Johnny Giavotella recorded his seventh multi-hit performance and fifth double during his 12-game hitting streak. While the Angels evened the season series at four victories apiece, the Rangers saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt despite Ian Desmond continuing his torrid pace. The 30-year-old registered his second straight multi-hit effort in the series opener and has three homers, three doubles and 13 RBIs in his last 13 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (1-2, 5.21 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-4, 3.48)

Chacin was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision in his second start since being acquired from Atlanta. The 28-year-old Venezuelan allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Chacin, who has yet to face Texas in his career, has struggled with free passes as he’s issued 11 walks in his last five outings.

Perez suffered his second straight setback after permitting four runs in seven innings of an 8-1 loss at Oakland on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Venezuelan fell to 1-2 lifetime versus the Angels after allowing three runs and issuing a season high-tying five walks in 6 1/3 innings of a 3-1 defeat on April 10. Perez’s last victory versus Los Angeles came nearly three years ago (Aug. 5, 2013).

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is slated to have the appeal of his eight-game suspension for punching Toronto OF Jose Bautista heard on Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout has hit safely in six straight and 11 of his last 12 contests.

3. The Rangers placed OFs Shin-Soo Choo (hamstring) and Drew Stubbs (toe) on the disabled list and recalled OF Jared Hoying and INF Joey Gallo from Triple-A Round Rock.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Rangers 2