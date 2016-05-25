Preview: Angels at Rangers

Elvis Andrus and Ian Desmond have shown themselves to be quite comfortable at the plate while the Texas Rangers continue to be rude hosts at Globe Life Park. Andrus and Desmond look to continue their torrid play on Wednesday afternoon as Texas vies for its fourth win in five contests in the finale of its three-game series versus the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Andrus ripped an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory on Tuesday, but he is just 5-for-31 (.161) versus Wednesday starter Hector Santiago. Desmond has recorded three straight multi-hit performances and 10 in his last 14 contests for Texas, which improved to 15-8 at home this season. Los Angeles has dropped three of its last five overall and five of nine versus the Rangers this season. Albert Pujols has driven in all three of his team’s runs in this series, belting a two-run homer in Monday’s 2-0 victory before his groundout plated Kole Calhoun on Tuesday for his eighth RBI in his last nine games.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (3-0, 2.75)

After surrendering just two hits over eight scoreless innings versus Seattle on May 15, Santiago didn’t last as long on Friday as the 28-year-old was ejected in the third for arguing balls and strikes. The short outing wasn’t going well prior to the dismissal, as Santiago surrendered three homers and walked three batters in a no-decision versus Baltimore. Santiago, who owns a 6-3 career record against Texas, also had a pair of no-decisions versus the Rangers this season after permitting a combined seven runs and 12 hits in 11 2/3 innings.

Lewis recorded his fifth consecutive start of at least seven innings on Friday as he scattered four hits over seven scoreless frames of a 2-1 triumph at Houston. The 36-year-old began that impressive stretch with a dominating outing versus Los Angeles, although he was taken deep among the nine hits he allowed. Lewis needs to keep a keen eye on both Mike Trout and Calhoun, as the former is 13-for-33 (.394) against the hurler while the latter is 12-for-31 (.387).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is 3-for-8 in this series and has recorded 11 hits versus Texas this season.

2. Rangers rookie RF Nomar Mazara is 10-for-24 (.417) with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored versus the Angels in 2016.

3. Texas pitching coach Doug Brocail told reporters that RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery) will be limited to 85-90 pitches in Saturday’s game versus Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Angels 2