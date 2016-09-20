Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to move closer to clinching the American League West crown when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Texas posted a 3-2 walk-off victory in the series opener and reduced its magic number for winning the division title to three.

The Rangers (89-62) are one victory away from reaching 90 for the fifth time this decade after prevailing Monday on Ian Desmond's game-winning single in the ninth inning. Texas holds a comfortable 9 1/2-game lead over both Seattle and Houston, and only a monumental collapse would allow those teams to get back in the race. The Angels (65-85) have dropped 10 of their last 13 games and are in danger of suffering their first 90-loss season since going 70-92 in 1999. Los Angeles star Mike Trout is mired in a 14-game home run drought and needs three to reach 30 for the fourth time in his five full major-league seasons.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Daniel Wright (0-3, 7.04 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.78)

Wright is making his third start since being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this month. He lost to Toronto in his last outing, when he allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. Wright's first start for the Angels also was against the Rangers on Sept. 10 as he gave up four runs and six hits - including two homers by Carlos Gomez - over five frames in a no-decision.

Griffin settled for a no-decision while pitching well in his last start as he gave up two runs and four hits over seven innings against Houston. It was a sharp turnaround from his previous turn in which he served up three homers while surrendering a career-worst eight runs along with seven hits in four frames of a loss to Seattle. Griffin is 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels but has posted a porous 6.55 ERA in two 2016 outings despite going 1-0.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have registered 20 wins in their last at-bat and are a stellar 35-10 in one-run games.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is away from the team due to his wife giving birth and he's not expected to return on Tuesday.

3. Gomez has recorded three consecutive two-hit performances and is 7-for-17 with two homers during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Angels 2