Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are on the verge of sewing up the American League West crown, and the magic number for clinching stands at two entering Wednesday's contest against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers won the first two games of the series, and Tuesday's 5-4 victory gave the club its fifth 90-win season this decade.

Texas has excelled at winning close games, and the back-to-back one-run victories in this series improved the team's record to an amazing 36-10 in such encounters. The suddenly hot-hitting Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 and scored twice on Tuesday for his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance and he is 10-for-22 with two homers during his five-game hitting streak. The Angels are in a deep slide with 11 losses in the last 14 games and appear headed to their worst record since they went 70-92 in 1999. Scheduled Los Angeles starter Jered Weaver is looking to join Chuck Finley (165) as the only pitchers to win 150 or more games for the Angels.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (11-12, 5.17 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (7-8, 4.93)

Weaver gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings while losing to Toronto in his last turn after winning his previous three decisions. He has served up 13 homers over his last eight turns and has given up a career-worst 36 overall. Weaver beat the Rangers on Sept. 11, when he gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 17-8 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 career starts.

Holland has dropped consecutive starts while being torched for nine runs and 17 hits over 9 2/3 innings. He is 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in five turns since returning from a two-month absence due to a shoulder injury. Holland is 10-7 with a 5.17 ERA in 26 career appearances (23 starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout is mired in a 15-game home run drought and has recorded just two blasts and eight RBIs this month.

2. Texas rookie RF Nomar Mazara is 3-for-6 with two homers in the series, with his shot on Tuesday being his 20th of the season.

3. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols is 1-for-8 in the series and has notched just one homer and three RBIs in his last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 12, Angels 2