Preview: Angels at Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels have matched a season-best four-game winning streak and shoot for their sixth victory in seven games when they open a three-game series against the host Texas Rangers on Friday. The Angels are fresh off a three-game home sweep of Oakland and will strive to improve on their woeful 3-8 road record.

Mike Trout has registered five multi-hit performances during his 11-game hitting streak and has reached base in 23 of the Angels' 24 contests this season. Albert Pujols delivered a run-scoring single in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Oakland for the 1,835th RBI of his career, tying Rafael Palmeiro for 16th place on the all-time list and moving within one of Ken Griffey Jr. for 15th. The Rangers have won five of their last seven games and established a season best for runs in Wednesday's 14-3 trouncing of Minnesota. Texas misses injured third baseman Adrian Beltre (calf) and is waiting for Mike Napoli (.150, three homers, 27 strikeouts in 80 at-bats) to get rolling.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 4.44 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.29)

Skaggs has pitched well in his last two starts, blanking Kansas City on four hits over seven innings in a no-decision on April 16 and following up by allowing two runs and seven hits in seven frames of a win over Toronto. The 25-year-old escaped with a no-decision against Texas earlier this month after yielding five runs and eight hits in five innings. He is 2-1 with a 6.20 ERA in five career starts versus the Rangers and has experienced difficulties with Elvis Andrus (5-for-10, one homer).

Martinez is making his second start in place of the injured A.J. Griffin (ankle) after excelling in the first. The 26-year-old defeated Kansas City, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings for his 14th career victory. Martinez is 2-3 with a 2.51 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Angels and has struggled with Kole Calhoun (8-for-14, one homer) and C.J. Cron (6-for-12, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers took two of three from the Angels earlier this month at Angel Stadium.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is 2-for-29 over his last seven games.

3. Texas 2B Rougned Odor recorded two hits on Wednesday for his first multi-hit performance since April 7.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 4