Preview: Angels at Rangers

Carlos Gomez stumbled out of the blocks to begin the 2017 season, but the 31-year-old Dominican has regained his footing in a big way while keeping opposing pitchers on edge. Fresh off recording his second career cycle, Gomez looks to lead the host Texas Rangers to their seventh win in 10 contests on Sunday as they play the rubber match of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Gomez belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to highlight his impressive performance in Saturday's 6-3 win, improving to 11-for-25 with five RBIs and four runs scored in his last seven games. The veteran aims to continue his hit parade versus Sunday starter JC Ramirez, against whom he is 4-for-8 with an RBI. Los Angeles' Mike Trout is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 25 of 26 games this season entering Sunday's tilt versus Martin Perez, with the slugger mustering just a .211 batting average against the left-hander in 19 career plate appearances. Veteran Albert Pujols saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday but recorded his 11th RBI in nine contests to move into a tie with Ted Williams and Al Simmons (1,839) for 13th place on the all-time list.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH JC Ramirez (2-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-3, 3.81)

Ramirez was unable to snap a two-game skid despite scattering two hits and striking out seven in seven scoreless innings against Oakland on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has fanned 19 and walked five in three starts since bolting from the bullpen, with manager Mike Scioscia telling reporters he thinks "what we're seeing from JC is hopefully the evolution of a guy that is getting comfortable with that role, getting comfortable in getting into the 90-to-100 pitch count." Ramirez will try his luck with his first career start versus the Rangers, although he has registered an impressive 1.13 ERA in seven relief appearances against the club.

Perez sustained his second straight setback on Monday despite allowing just three runs and six hits in as many innings of a 3-2 loss to Minnesota. The 26-year-old Venezuelan walked three batters in that contest, marking the fourth time in five outings he has issued as many free passes - with the exception coming in a 3 2/3-inning performance at Oakland on April 19. Perez has struggled against the likes of Yunel Escobar (.429) and Pujols (.313), although he owns a 2-3 career record with a 3.23 ERA in nine appearances versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Escobar is mired in a 3-for-38 stretch over his last nine games.

2. Texas 1B - and former Angel - Mike Napoli is 1-for-17 with five strikeouts in his last four contests.

3. Rangers DH Shin-Soo Choo is 9-for-21 with four runs scored in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Angels 4