Left-hander Cole Hamels will make his third start since spending seven weeks on the disabled list when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. It is the final series prior to the All-Star break for the two teams, who are jockeying for second place in the American League West.

Los Angeles halted a three-game skid by salvaging the finale of a three-game series at Minnesota with a 2-1 win on Wednesday. Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who will oppose Hamels, appeared on the verge of being yanked from the rotation after losing seven consecutive starts but has turned things around with consecutive superb outiings. Hamels, meanwhile, is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in six career starts against the Angels, including seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision at Los Angeles on April 11. Texas also averted a sweep and snapped a three-game losing streak of its own with an 8-2 win over Boston on Wednesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-9, 4.42 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (3-0, 4.12)

Nolasco finally put an end to a 10-start winless drought with 6 1/3 scoreless innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 26 for his first victory since April 27. He followed that up by going the distance in a three-hit shutout against Seattle. "It usually takes at least 50 innings for me as a starter," Nolasco said after the shutout. "Now it's just that time to keep it going all the way to October."

Hamels was rocked in his first start since his lengthy stint on the disabled list, giving up seven runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings after he was staked to a seven-run lead. He was much better last time out at the Chicago White Sox, permitting two runs on only two hits over 6 2/3 innings and not walking a batter. Albert Pujols has homered three times against Hamels but is 6-for-36 overall against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols became the 40th player in history to reach 2,900 career hits on Wednesday.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is expected to sit out Friday while on the paternity list.

3. Angels RHP Bud Norris has converted 12 of 14 save opportunities.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 3