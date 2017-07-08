While most of the Texas Rangers' infield entered Friday's opener against the Los Angeles Angels as question marks for the contest, the hitters that were left behind did more than enough to pick up the slack. After scoring 10 runs for the second time already this month, the Rangers attempt to guarantee themselves a series win for the first time in four tries Saturday when they continue their three-game set at home against the Angels.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus (paternity leave) and corner infielder Joey Gallo (hamstring) did not start on Friday, but second baseman Rougned Odor played though a hand injury and joined Adrian Beltre, Nomar Mazara and Jonathan Lucroy to supply Texas with all of its run production in a 10-0 rout in the opener. In addition to winning consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Rangers (42-44) pulled into a virtual tie with the Angels (44-46) for second place in the American League West. Los Angeles has dropped four of five and failed to score more than three runs for the seventh time in 10 games - a stretch which includes three shutouts. Albert Pujols, who had two of the Angels' three hits against Cole Hamels on Friday, has multiple hits in three of his last four contests.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-9, 4.97 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Tyson Ross (1-1, 6.41)

Chavez was saddled with the loss for the third time in his last four outings Sunday against Seattle, giving up two runs on four hits in five frames - the fifth time in his last six turns he failed to make it through six innings. The 33-year-old hasn't been particularly sharp on the road in nine trips to the mound either, going 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA. Beltre is 2-for-14 while Odor is 5-for-11 with a pair of home runs against Chavez, who is 2-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 18 appearances (five starts) against the Rangers.

Ross was unable to build on his best outing of the season but settled for a no-decision Sunday at the Chicago White Sox despite giving up four runs on four hits and five walks over five innings. The California native enjoyed the finest of his four turns since coming off the disabled list on June 27, holding Cleveland to one run on two hits and two walks across six frames. Pujols is 1-for-10 against Ross, who is 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are 29-13 when hitting multiple home runs and have out-homered their opponents 45-19 over the last 20 games.

2. Angels OF Cameron Maybin, who leads the AL with 25 steals, has stolen one base in the last nine games.

3. Beltre on Friday became the 21st player in major-league history to reach 5,000 total bases, while his three-RBI effort moved him into a tie with Hall-of-Famer George Brett (1,596) for 32nd place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Angels 4