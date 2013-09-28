Rangers 5, Angels 3: Alex Rios and A.J. Pierzynski each drove in two runs - including one apiece in the seventh inning - as host Texas won its fifth straight contest to remain in the thick of the American League playoff race.

Rios and Ian Kinsler each scored twice while Elvis Andrus added two hits for Texas, which trails Cleveland and Tampa Bay by one game for one of the two wild-card spots in the AL. Neal Cotts (7-3) struck out two during a flawless seventh for his second victory in four days and Joe Nathan tossed a perfect ninth for his 42nd save.

J.C. Gutierrez (1-5) gave up two runs, including Rios’ go-ahead RBI single, over two-thirds of an inning. Josh Hamilton notched his 1,000th career hit - a two-run single in the fifth that knotted the game at 3.

Gutierrez relived Angels starter C.J. Wilson to begin the seventh and issued a walk to Kinsler, who took second on a wild pickoff throw and advanced to third on a sacrifice by Andrus. Rios followed with a hard grounder past a drawn-in infield and Pierzynski plated him two batters later with an infield single.

The Rangers took a 3-1 advantage through three frames without the benefit of a run-scoring hit. Kinsler scored in the first on a fielder’s choice groundout while Pierzynski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Rios scored on Wilson’s third wild pitch during Texas’ two-run third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This contest marked the first time in five meetings the game was not decided by a Rangers’ home run in the final at-bat. In Thursday’s series opener, Texas became the first team in major-league history to record walk-off homers in four consecutive home games against the same opponent. … Hamilton became the sixth active player to reach 1,000 hits and 180 homers in his first 900 career games. … The Rangers’ five-game home winning streak is their longest run since June 26-30, 2012.