Angels 3, Rangers 0: Mike Trout homered and Garrett Richards worked seven superb innings as visiting Los Angeles posted its eighth win in nine games.

All-Star Erick Aybar recorded two hits and an RBI while David Freese also drove in a run for the Angels, who had scored more than five runs in each of their previous 14 victories. Richards (11-2) extended his winning streak to seven games, allowing five hits and walking two while striking out eight, and Kevin Jepsen pitched the eighth before Joe Smith tossed a perfect ninth to preserve the shutout and notch his 13th save.

Alex Rios registered two of the six hits by the Rangers, who have lost 20 of their last 23 contests. Nick Tepesch (3-5) pitched well in defeat, yielding three runs and six hits over six innings.

Tepesch retired the first 10 batters he faced before Trout lined a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field wall to snap the scoreless tie. The Angels notched two more hits in the fourth before Tepesch settled down, recording seven straight outs before running into trouble in the seventh.

Aybar made it 2-0 by plating Albert Pujols with Los Angeles’ third consecutive single to open the frame, chasing Tepesch in the process. Neftali Feliz came on and retired Howie Kendrick before Freese delivered an RBI single to increase the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas LF Jake Smolinski left the game after two innings with a left elbow contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the second. ... The Rangers fell to 9-25 in their last 34 home games. ... Aybar is 11-for-29 (.379) with six RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.