Angels 5, Rangers 2: Jered Weaver bounced back from an abbreviated start with seven strong innings and Hank Conger capped a four-run sixth with a two-run double to lead Los Angeles to its third win in as many days over host Texas.

Weaver (10-6), who left his last outing after two innings due to back tightness, yielded two runs and four hits with three strikeouts to improve to 14-8 lifetime versus the Rangers. Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI while Albert Pujols and David Freese knocked in a run apiece for the Angels, who have won four straight and nine of 10.

Rougned Odor recorded half of his team’s four hits and added an RBI while Carlos Pena doubled and scored a run for the reeling Rangers, who have lost 21 of their last 24. Miles Mikolas (0-2) gave up five runs - four earned - and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings as Texas fell to 9-26 in its last 35 games at home.

Pena scored on Odor’s double in the second inning and Shin-Soo Choo followed with an RBI groundout to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Conger reached on an error to begin the third and came home on Pujols’ sacrifice fly to get Los Angeles on the board.

It stayed that way until the sixth, when Kendrick singled in the tying run, Freese snapped the deadlock with a base hit and Conger established some separation with a two-run double to make it 5-2. Mike Morin worked a perfect eighth for the Angels and Joe Smith cruised through the ninth for his 14th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles traded LHP Nick Maronde to Cleveland for a player to be named. ... Angels LF Collin Cowgill left in the eighth inning after fouling a bunt attempt into his nose. He received stitches and was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. ... Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre went 0-for-3 to end to his season-high 15-game hitting streak.