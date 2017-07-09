ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-hander JC Ramirez pitched six shutout innings as the Los Angeles Angels salvaged the final game of the series with a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Despite the win, the Angels (45-47) are below .500 at the All-Star break for the third time in the last five seasons. Texas (43-45) missed out on its chance to get to .500 for the first time since June 28 after suffering its second shutout of the season.

Ramirez (8-7), who struggled in his last two starts, didn't allow a hit until Nomar Mazara doubled with one out in the fourth inning. He surrendered just two hits, struck out two and worked around five walks.

Los Angeles got three scoreless innings from relievers David Hernandez, Cam Bedrosian and Bud Norris to complete the shutout.

Norris picked up his 13th save with a hitless ninth to complete the two-hitter as the Angels registered their seventh shutout of the season.

The Angels did just enough against Texas right-hander Yu Darvish (6-8) to give Ramirez the support he needed.

Albert Pujols lined a solo homer to left center with two outs in the first inning to give the Angels their first lead of the series. The Angels doubled the advantage in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from catcher Juan Graterol.

Darvish gave up two runs and three hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four and hasn't won a game since June 12.

Ramirez was able to come up big in key situations. After the Mazara double in the fourth, he retired Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor. Texas threatened again in the fifth, putting runners on second and third, but Ramirez got a groundout from Shin-Soo Choo to end the inning.

The Rangers were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-12 in those situations in the final two games of the series.

Los Angeles added a run in the ninth on an RBI double from Andrelton Simmons and finished the game with five hits.

The Rangers didn't have a hit after a two-out single from Delino DeShields in the sixth.

NOTES: The Rangers will go with LHP Martin Perez, LHP Cole Hamels and RHP Yu Darvish for their series at Kansas City starting Friday. ... With his six strikeouts, Darvish moved into fifth place on the Rangers' career list with 937 and is two behind Nolan Ryan. ... The Angels finished the series 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.