Angels power past Rangers,15-6

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels wasted no time getting ahead and winning for the 16th time in 19 games.

The Angels swatted Texas right-hander Colby Lewis for 10 runs in the decisive first two innings of a 15-6 victory over the Rangers on Thursday night.

Mike Trout was 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the streaking Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles’ center fielder was one of four hitters with two or more RBIs for the Angels, who opened the flood gates for left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago (1-7), who had his best start in 2014 while winning for the first time in 17 consecutive starts, including 11 this year.

”There’s one thing that’s been consistent for us, especially since we got Josh (Hamilton) back and Kole (Calhoun) back in the last month, is our offense,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I think our lineup is deep and versatile and can do what it did tonight.

“Great clutch hitting with runners in scoring position.”

Left fielder Hamilton was 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs, and first baseman Albert Pujols was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Right fielder Calhoun matched a career high in hits by going also 4-for-5, including a triple and run scored off an error to lead off the game.

Shortstop Erick Aybar, named to the AL All-Star team on Thursday, had one hit in four official at-bats, but had three RBIs, including one in the Angels’ six-run second inning.

Santiago, who hasn’t won since August, struck out a career-high eight while giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings.

“I wanted to dump the cooler on myself,” Santiago said of the traditional triumphant Gatorade shower. “I was just trying to give us a chance to win. We scored 13 runs in three innings. They wanted me to win more than I thought about the win.”

The Angels improved to 54-37. The loss was the 19th in 22 games for the Rangers (38-54), prompting a more than 30-minute team meeting led by manager Ron Washington.

“The message that I sent was private, but I think it needed to be sent,” Washington said.

Texas right-hander Colby Lewis (6-6), who called the tenor of the meeting spirited, suffered the loss, giving up a club-record 13 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Left fielder Jake Smolinski, one of three rookies who have made their home debut for the Rangers on this current seven-game homestand, was 3-for-4, including a two-run double in the first and a run-scoring double in Texas’ two-run ninth.

Smolinski is 8-for-14 since being called up on Monday, the most hits by a Rangers player in his first four games.

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 3-for-4, including his 13th home run of the season.

Rangers pitchers have an 8.15 ERA in a 1-9 start to July.

Catcher Chris Gimenez pitched the ninth for the Rangers, retiring the side in order.

”My game has always been to attack and get ahead early,“ Lewis said. ”There was no opportunity to get ahead of guys. It happened so quick. First two pitches it was said and done.

“Pujols, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. Josh, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. They hit it, found the gap and I got beat. Plain and simple.”

Calhoun led off the game with a triple and scored when the relay throw from second baseman Adam Rosales was in the dirt to Beltre, who couldn’t find a handle on the ball that jumped into the stands.

Lewis couldn’t stop the flood that followed.

Hamilton’s double drove in two more runs in the first inning. Los Angeles’ first seven batters reached safely with base hits. Calhoun, Trout, Hamilton and Aybar all had RBIs. Pujols was awarded an RBI on a fly ball dropped by Texas right fielder Alex Rios.

The Angels erupted for six more runs and six hits in the second inning.

Trout added to the uprising with a three-run homer in the third inning.

Smolinski had a two-run double for Texas in the first inning.

“They jumped on him early when he tried to get ahead,” Washington said. “And they didn’t miss. I don’t there was anything we could do. For three innings they pounded us.”

NOTES: Texas recalled RHP Matt West from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned RHP Phil Irwin to Round Rock. ... Texas 1B Prince Fielder made his first appearance with the local media since season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. “I‘m motivated, but I just want to heal first,” Fielder said. “I‘m not trying to push anything. That’s what got me into this situation now, so I‘m going to be a little smarter.”