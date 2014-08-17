EditorsNote: corrects Calhoun’s at-bats in eight graph

Angels edge Rangers, catch A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels caught Oakland in the standings on Saturday night because of one guy who wasn’t being counted on to do much, if anything, when the season started and another who wasn’t even on the roster until a month ago.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker put Los Angeles in position to win and closer Huston Street shut the door on the Texas Rangers in a 5-4 victory, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning to post his 32nd save and ninth since joining the Angels.

First baseman Albert Pujols and second baseman Howie Kendrick each hit home runs and right fielder Kole Calhoun had two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles.

Shoemaker (11-4) held the Rangers to two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory for the Angels (72-49), who moved percentage points ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

In his last eight starts, Shoemaker is 8-2 with a 3.00 ERA. His 11 victories are second most among rookies in the big leagues.

“I think there’s probably about four or five guys on our roster right now that if you were talking about in spring training, what they would contribute and what they would mean, it’d make your head spin,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said.

“Matt Shoemaker might be leading that parade. For him to come in and give us such a lift every time he takes the ball and gives us a chance to win is huge.”

Calhoun, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a single, had his sixth multiple-hit game in his last seven.

His broken-bat single in the fourth inning drove in Kendrick, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and shortstop Erick Aybar with the decisive runs. Catcher Chris Iannetta had a run-scoring double in the Angels’ two-run second inning.

Colby Lewis (8-10) suffered the loss, giving up five runs and 10 hits in six innings. He struck out 10 for Texas (47-76), which has lost 10 of the last 11 games to Los Angeles and nine consecutive at home.

Texas has lost four straight and six of its last eight games.

Right fielder Alex Rios had two RBIs for the Rangers. Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning, and first baseman J.P. Arencibia had a run-scoring single.

“I felt like I made a decent pitch,” Lewis said of Calhoun’s base hit in the fourth. “It was able to drop in. He’s swung the bat pretty well against us this year.”

Calhoun extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Right-hander Joe Smith set down the Rangers in order in the eighth inning and handed the ball to Street, who hasn’t given up a run in 11 appearances since joining Los Angeles in a trade from San Diego on July 18.

Street hasn’t allowed a run in 42 of 45 appearances this season. He leads all major-league relievers in ERA.

The Rangers cut a three-run deficit to one on Rios’ two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning.

Rios, who entered the game in an 0-for-13 slide, went 1-for-4. Rios, Arencibia, left fielder Jim Adduci and second baseman Rougned Odor entered with one hit in their last 57 at-bats combined.

”Joe Smith is the closer in the eighth inning. Huston Street is the closer in the ninth inning,“ Scioscia said. ”Every pitch these guys throw will be important and they’ve done a fantastic job.

“Huston ... he’s just a bona-fide closer and he’s done a great job for us.”

Kendrick backed up Pujols’ home run in the first inning with another to lead off the second, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead. Iannetta’s double to left scored Aybar with the Angels’ third run.

Shoemaker retired the first nine hitters he faced before encountering some trouble in the Rangers’ half of the fourth inning.

Choo led off the inning with a home run before Shoemaker got two quick outs. Third baseman Adrian Beltre then drew a walk, which was followed by consecutive singles by center fielder Leonys Martina and first baseman J.P. Arencibia, whose base hit to left-center field scored Beltre from second base.

“We have a long way to go,” Scioscia said. “We’re just starting the pennant race. We just want to chop this down pitch by pitch, inning by inning and put our best game on the field every night, and that’s what we’re focused on doing.”

NOTES: Los Angeles activated RHP Mike Morin (lacerated foot) from the disabled list before the game and optioned RHP Vinnie Pestano to Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols hit his 515th career home run in the first inning. He is six behind Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas, who are tied for 18th on the career list. ... Rangers officials said RHP Yu Darvish will not make the two-game road trip to Miami this week. Darvish is on the disabled list because of elbow inflammation.