Rangers come back in 9th too top Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Missed opportunities were plenty for both teams Sunday, but the Texas Rangers got the last chance and finally hit on it.

Third baseman Adam Rosales drove in the winning run with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth off Los Angeles Angels closer Huston Street that scored third baseman Adrian Beltre in the Rangers’ 3-2 comeback victory.

Rosales’ drive over a drawn-in left fielder was the fourth of consecutive singles, including first baseman Mike Carp’s run-tying base hit that scored right fielder Alex Rios.

The Rangers’ victory halted a four-game losing streak.

”It’s a thrill to help a ball club win in the clutch,“ said Rosales. ”With Rios getting on ... it’s contagious.

“Once you see a guy hit a ball hard like that, you want to do the same thing.”

Right-hander Neftali Feliz earned the victory for the Rangers (48-76).

The right-handed Street, working a third straight day, suffered the loss for Los Angeles (72-50), giving up his first run in 13 appearances since being acquired in a trade last month. He entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with the Angels holding a 2-1 lead. But he failed to get anyone out, allowing four hits, starting with Rios’ leadoff single, and both ninth-inning runs.

“The best closers in the game, and Huston is certainly one of them, are going to have a game it doesn’t work out,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “But, this game was not lost on the mound.”

It appeared as if left-hander Hector Santiago would combine with three relievers to shut down Texas’ anemic offense before the ninth.

Santiago gave up one run on four hits and a walk over six innings before handing the ball off to right-handers Kevin Jepsen, Joe Smith and Street.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. First baseman Efren Navarro had a run-scoring hit and right fielder Kole Calhoun drove in another run with a groundout for the Angels.

Despite taking a lead, the Angels could have had more with the bases loaded and no outs.

Texas right-hander Nick Tepesch was destined for the loss before the Rangers rallied in the ninth. Tepesch has given up three or fewer runs in his last four starts and retired eight straight before walking Angels center fielder Mike Trout to lead off the eighth.

The Angels loaded the bases with no outs in that inning, too, but again came away with nothing. Right-hander Shawn Tolleson struck out shortstop Erick Aybar and third baseman David Freese and lefty Neal Cotts struck out Navarro to get out of the inning.

The Rangers bullpen allowed only one run in its last 22 2/3 innings.

”This game was not lost in the ninth inning,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”It was lost on the offensive side through a bunch of situations. We weren’t able to do it.

“Tolleson made some good pitches to get out of trouble. ... We’ll turn the page and get back to playing baseball.”

Santiago, who struck out five, has a 1.40 ERA in his last six starts. In 12 starts since returning from Triple-A Salt Lake, he’s 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA.

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor cut the Angels lead to 2-1 with an RBI single in the fifth. Texas advanced the tying run to second in the eighth, but Smith induced a comebacker from shortstop Elvis Andrus to end threat.

“When I went and got the ball from Tolleson I said, ‘I don’t know if you have a heartbeat, but mine’s about to jump out of my chest,'” Texas manager Ron Washington said of his mound visit that ended in Cotts replacing Tolleson. “‘That’s one heckuva job you did right there.'”

NOTES: The first-pitch temperature of 71 degrees was the coolest start to a game at Globe Life Park in August since 65 degrees on Aug. 8, 1997. ... Angels OF Mike Trout entered the game hitless in his last 16 at-bats. He extended that streak to 18 before getting a single in the fifth inning... Since June 6, the Angels have the best record in baseball at 41-21. ... Texas has the third-fewest wins through 123 games in club history.