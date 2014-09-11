Streaking Angels improve to 12-3 vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When two teams headed in opposite directions met Wednesday night, the one that’s on the upswing prevailed.

The Los Angeles Angels beat Texas 8-1 to claim their seventh straight win and hand the Rangers their ninth loss in the last 10 games.

“When we start tomorrow’s game it doesn’t matter what we did in the last week,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’ve got to build momentum and keep going.”

The Rangers (54-91) fell 36 games behind the American League West-leading Angels (90-55).

An early lead, stellar pitching from right-hander Matt Shoemaker (15-4) and the bullpen combined for the Angels’ 12th win over Texas in 2014. Los Angeles leads the season series 12-3.

After Thursday’s game, the two teams will face off in one more series, Sept. 19-21 in Anaheim.

Shoemaker posted his 15th win of the season, a club rookie record, after throwing 92 pitches in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one earned run and seven hits.

“Shoe is one of the big reasons we are even contending,” Scioscia said. “He started in our bullpen; and, as the season went on, to do what he did is spectacular.”

The game marked Tim Bogar’s fifth as interim manager of the Rangers and, despite the losses, many project he could be the manager next season.

“The comfort level is really (good) because he has been here all year and everyone is familiar with him,” outfielder Michael Choice said.

The Angels, who came into the game extremely hot on offense, quickly got on the scoreboard. In the first inning, a triple by baseman Albert Pujols scored center fielder Mike Trout, who had reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Second baseman Howie Kendrick singled to center, scoring Pujols for a 2-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Trout led off with a walk. Pujols singled, bringing him within a home run of the cycle. Kendrick grounded into a double play, but Trout scored to boost the Angels’ lead to 3-0.

Rangers right-hander Nick Tepesch was removed after throwing 93 pitches and giving up 10 hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

“He got the balls over the middle of the plate, but they didn’t miss any,” Bogar said.

With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, Pujols stepped into the box needing just a home run to complete the cycle for the first time in his career. For the first time all night, Pujols was put away, as he grounded into a double play to end the inning and nullify the potential scoring chance. Pujols was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI.

“He had a great night,” Scioscia said. “In the big picture, (the cycle is) not something he needs on his shelf, but it would have been nice to see.”

The Rangers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning when left fielder Ryan Rua’s single scored third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Los Angeles scored three runs in the eighth inning to open a 7-1 lead. Pinch hitter Efren Navarro tripled, scoring Pujols and Kendrick. Third baseman Gordon Beckham crossed home on a wild pitch from Scott Tolleson.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun homered to right field in the ninth inning for the Angels.

NOTES: Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre was 3-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night, the seventh time this season he reached four or more times in a game. ... Texas’ Tuesday lineup featured six rookies for, the first time that occurred for the franchise since October 1982. ... The Angels achieved their first 90-win season since 2009. With 17 games left, they have a chance to top the franchise record of 100 wins, set in 2008.